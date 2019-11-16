Friday night armed robbery in Lee County remains under investigation

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The investigation continues into an overnight robbery in Southwest Virginia.

According to a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police District Four office, VSP assisted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office with an armed robbery call Friday night.

Details are limited into the exact location of the robbery at this time.

According to the office, troopers were dispatched to the county until they received a call about the suspect reportedly being captured by local authorities.

We’ve reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for more details.

This is a developing story.