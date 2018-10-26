Friday Morning Kickoff at South Greene HS

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- With several record breaking days of heat and very little rain, this extended period of drought could have an impact on fall colors-but Professor Emeritus of biological sciences Dr. Tim McDowell says that its too early to worry.

"The environment's a contributor, I think we'll have good fall colors this year sometimes we see a little bit of color, then there's a few weeks with no changes," said McDowell.