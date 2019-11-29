Friday marks one month since Luc Vance’s disappearance

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday marks one month since the disappearance of Unicoi County man Lucas Vance.

This comes just days after a vigil was held be Vance’s loved ones outside of Maple Grove.

Vance served as manager of the restaurant and was last seen October 29 near his home on Marbleton Road in the town of Unicoi.

His family says it’s as if he vanished leaving without his cell phone, wallet and car keys. The search for Vance remains ongoing, according to the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department, but no new details have been released.

If you have any information about the case or where Luc Vance is, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s department at (423) 743-1850.

