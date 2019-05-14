Fresh pies coming to the county line: New restaurant to open in Chuckey

Freshly-made pizza, pies and ice cream are on the way to Chuckey as a new restaurant is set to open its doors this summer.

Settled on the Washington County-Greene County line, County Line Pie is the latest venture from business owners Jamie Dove and Elise Clair, who began their pizza endeavors with The Main Street Pizza Company in downtown Johnson City 10 years ago.

A second Main Street Pizza location followed in downtown Kingsport, which opened in 2015.

The pair also own River Creek Farm in Limestone as a way to provide fresh produce for their restaurants in addition to a growing Community Supported Agriculture program.

Dove said the restaurant will focus on pizza, pie and ice cream. Since the restaurant will be another outlet for the farm, Dove said he designed the menu to be flexible based on the produce from the farm, and customers should expect new and innovative menu items throughout the year.

“I think the area here is a bit underserved, restaurant-wise, there are some good ones around, but maybe not enough, I would say, so we’re going to try to fill that pizza niche,” he said.

He made sure to note some favorite Main Street Pizza Company menu items will make the jump to the new restaurant location including the award-winning Nolichuckey BLT sandwich, which was inspired by some extra green tomatoes Dove had on hand at the farm.

A third restaurant is just one piece of the larger picture Dove said he is hoping to paint for the region. While he and Clair sustain much of his produce supply for the restaurants themselves, he said he hopes to keep money in the local economy by promoting small farms.

“Not many people buy a lot of produce off of the small-scale farmers around here, restaurant-wise,” he said. “We also hope to up that bar a little bit along the way.”



The restaurant will open at 5641 Erwin Highway in Chuckey, and Dove said he expects to fire up the restaurant sometime in June.

Follow the restaurant on Facebook at facebook.com/countylinepie or at startthefarm.com for updates.