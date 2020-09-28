Freedom Rally: Community members band together to honor veterans and voice out against mask mandates

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Freedom Fest kicked off at King Commons park Sunday with dozens of supporters.

According to the event’s Facebook page, veterans were encouraged to attend so they could be honored during a dance recital to “God Bless the USA.”

While the organizers aimed to rally for freedom, they also voiced out against mask mandates in the Tri-Cities.

“We feel like that we should have the freedom to decide for ourselves as adults whether we should wear masks, whether masks are effective,” said Denise Sibley, a speaker at Sunday’s event. “That we can use our own adult brain to determine that instead of being forced into something that is unprecedented with any other viral respiratory disease.”

This wasn’t Sibley’s first rally this weekend. Her husband and she also organized a neighborhood prayer session on Saturday.