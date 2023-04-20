JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After numerous reports of issues buying tickets to Tyler Childers’s upcoming concert at Freedom Hall, a Johnson City spokesperson said measures are in place to alleviate woes.

Childers is set to take the stage in Freedom Hall on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets were initially set to go on sale online on the morning on April 22 through Freedom Hall’s website.

Multiple News Channel 11 viewers reported issues in obtaining pre-sale tickets, with many saying tickets were unavailable but were appearing on re-sale sites. In a response to a News Channel 11 inquiry, a Johnson City spokesperson said Freedom Hall was aware of the problem and was working with Live Nation and eTix.

Steps to help with mitigating ticket problems include the following:

Tickets will not be released until 72 hours prior to the event

Will-call tickets must be picked up by the purchaser with ID on the day of the show

Artist presale, Live Nation presale, FHCC presale, and general public sale all have a limited number of tickets available

All sales are limited to 2 or 4 tickets maximum

eTix has bot catchers and radius limits in place

The performance is part of Childers’s “Send in the Hounds Tour.”