ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The group calling for the removal of the three crosses that sit atop a hill in Elizabethton spoke about the ongoing controversy.

According to the organization, they would take issue with any kind of religious display supported by the government. However, in this case, they say they do not have all the information they need to determine whether the local government is truly supporting the crosses.

“That one person in Elizabethton who contacted us is protected by the Constitution, and that seems to be, and that’s what bothers me the most about the response is that seems to be lost. That we are attacking Christianity, and we’re not listening to the fact that this is somebody who has a difference with this,” said Karen Heineman from the Freedom from Religion Foundation.

The foundation adds it has not heard from the city since the city attorney issued an opinion stating that the crosses are constitutional in his opinion.

The city attorney said he agreed with a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that a religious symbol may remain on government property if it has secular meaning. The Freedom from Religion Foundation says it has not yet found any proof that the crosses have any secular meaning.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation also says that its goal is not to attack Christianity, but rather to uphold the Constitution. The organization says the crosses on the hill are located on Elizabethton city property and that is a violation of the Establishment Clause.

In 2018 the foundation sent a letter to the city calling for their removal. They also say that they sent a follow-up letter last month, but have yet to hear back.