ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- While several Elizabethton residents want to see three crosses remain atop Lynn Mountain, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, the group calling for their removal, said it’s not a question of ‘majority rule’.

The issue at hand surrounds the legality and morality of these being on city land. This means taxpayers could be footing the bill to upkeep a religious symbol, and that goes against the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment according to Karen Heineman, a legal fellow with the foundation.

News Channel 11 spoke with Heineman for a second time on Monday since the initial complaint was filed for an update on where this issue stands. She said they’re still investigating and are awaiting a response from the city.

“We would like to engage in some communication and hear their side of things and explain to us why they feel that these crosses are constitutional,” said Heineman.

Heineman said the only response they have received from the city was back in 2018 following the initial complaint. She said she has been keeping up with the coverage and sees the overwhelming support for the crosses. While she understands the support for them, she said the conversation needs to reflect the opinions on both sides, not just one.

While the organization she works for is being seen as the ‘villain’ per se in relation to this incident, she said it’s important someone stand up for the minority to reach a solution.

She said all they want is to have a conversation with city leaders, gather all the facts, and assess the situation.

Heineman said the crosses could stay if a solution is reached which means the property they sit on is no longer owned by the government. However, it’s hard for her foundation to reach a solution when they can’t get a response.

The city has still not returned further comment on this matter to News Channel 11 either.