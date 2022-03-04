ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A large convoy of semi-trucks, RVs and cars arrived in Abingdon Friday evening, displaying their disdain for vaccine mandates.

The American Freedom Convoy is one of several around the country that aim to gather truckers in Washington D.C., in similar fashion to protests in Canada.

Fewer than 10 semi-trucks were present in Abingdon, but dozens of cars and RVs joined the procession, which arrived around 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Brittney Madden, an organizer for Friday’s stop in Abingdon, said the focus of the rally is to protect individual freedom.

“We are about standing up for what we believe in: to end the mask mandates, vaccine mandates,” Madden said. “Freedom’s not being required to receive a vaccine to have a job.”

The convoy’s scheduled arrival was delayed by over an hour after one of its members had mechanical trouble after a previous stop in Knoxville.

Upon arrival, the convoy was met with cheers from a large crowd of supporters also there to stand up for individual rights.

Alan Baguley, a convoy leader, said the pandemic has been hard on truckers, and it is time to get back to normal.

“For the past two years, they’ve been trampling all over us,” Baguley said. “A lot of restaurants, truck stops and stuff have shut down too. Our food out there is really bad for us.”

He said too many people have been forced out of health care and the military for not getting the vaccine.

“They’re just like, ‘Oh you didn’t get the shot? Goodbye,'” Baguley said. “We’re doing this for them.”

But as many states have eased or eliminated mandates, attention turned to Canadian regulations that require American truckers to be fully vaccinated.

Dean Whitt, a former trucker, said thousands of American truckers cross into Canada daily.

“The border crossing is always busy with trucks,” Whitt said. “We deserve our right to do what we want to do.”

Although other convoys aim for Washington D.C., Baguley said this convoy would not be making the trip to the nation’s capital.

“We got a couple more stops. We’re not actually going to D.C,” Baguley said. “We don’t want to do anything that would jeopardize us getting arrested.”



The convoy will depart from Abingdon Saturday morning at 10.