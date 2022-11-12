KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter.

Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need.

Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life Fellowship, said now was the time to hold the yearly event with the temperatures expected to drop.

“We want to be out early enough that they have it for the cold season, but also get enough time to where they need it. So this has been probably the best day we’ve had so far that we’ve been doing this. It’s not too cold, but yet we know the cold snap’s coming.”

Abundant Life Fellowship is still accepting donations of winter apparel in good condition. Donations can be dropped off at the church on West Stone Drive in Kingsport or by contacting the church on Facebook.