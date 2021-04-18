“Free Will” mountain bike trails open Sunday at Winged Deer Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — The newest mountain bike trail “Free Will” opened to the public on Sunday afternoon.

At least 25 people showed up to Winged Deer park Sunday to put the finishing touches on the newest addition. This trail marked the fifth one SORBA Tri-Cities and the City of Johnson City has opened, with a planned total of six when all projects are complete.

Members of the Science Hill mountain bike team and Northeast Tennessee Cycling team, worked along side volunteers from the community to complete this project Sunday afternoon. This collaboration was organized so that the teams and volunteers could get an understanding of the trail and to put their own personal touches of ownership on “Free Will” trail.

“Oh, they enjoy building the trail,” said head coach Henry Smith with Northeast Tennessee cycling team. “They enjoy being out here with the adults and learning and stuff. They learn how to cut the correct angles on the banks, how to put the water out and how to build the ramps and everything. they enjoy it and it’s actually a good opportunity for these kids to learn and be a part of what SORBA is doing here.”

The group hopes the new trail inspires other mountain bike athletic programs in the area to come and participate in races later this fall and in the future.