Free Wi-Fi now available in parts of downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Free Wi-Fi service is now available in parts of downtown Johnson City, according to the Johnson City Development Authority.

The JCDA says the service, called Gig All Out, is available in the 200 and 300 blocks of East Main Street, Founders Park, the Pavilion at Founders Park, and King Commons.

The Wi-Fi service, which has 1G capability, has a three-hour limit.

Funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission, JCDA, and BrightRidge were used to construct the Wi-Fi system.