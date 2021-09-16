Free RAM clinics returning to Gray, health care volunteers needed

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members will have the opportunity in early November to drive through free pop-up clinics offering medical, dental and vision care.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide these clinics Nov. 5-7 starting at 6 a.m. at 100 Lakeview St. The patient parking lot will open no later than a minute after midnight that Friday morning.

The non-profit provider aims to bring health care and assistance to those in rural communities who are uninsured in an effort to serve as many patients as possible.

RAM continues to search for area medical professionals to volunteer throughout the weekend, including dentists, dental hygienists, oral surgeons, optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians and ophthalmic techs.

Services include dental cleaning, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Because of time limitations, patients should prepare to choose between dental and vision services.

All patients must wear facial coverings, and COVID-19 screenings are required before entering the clinic. Guests, family members and pets are not allowed in the building.

All services are free, and no IDs are required.