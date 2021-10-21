Free RAM clinic heading to Gray Nov. 5-7 still in need of volunteers

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Free health care and dental services return to the Tri-Cities in early November.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold its fifth clinic at the Appalachian Fairground in Gray from Friday, Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 7. Gates to the fairground open at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

RAM officials say certain healthcare professionals are still needed to fulfill the goal of helping as many patients as possible.

“We are still in need of dental and vision providers for this amazing three-day clinic in Gray, Tennessee,” said RAM Clinic Coordinator Audra Fitzgerald. “It is a completely rewarding experience. I suggest everyone do it at least once in their lifetime. You can give back to your community and make sure people are really taken care of.”

New this year to the clinic are audiology, pulmonology and women’s services in addition to general dental, vision and medical services. COVID-19 rapid tests will also be provided to those who seek care.

Officials encourage those needing care to come as early as possible on the days of operation.