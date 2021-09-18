Free RAM clinic happening in Jonesville, Virginia this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Remote Area Medical is set up at Lee High School in Jonesville, Va. this weekend- Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

Services at the clinic include dental cleanings, dental extractions, x-rays, eyeglass prescriptions, women’s health exams, and more.

The clinic will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. and doors to the clinic will open at 6 a.m. both days.

RAM is a nonprofit pop-up clinic that delivers free medical, dental, and vision care to underserved and uninsured people. Identification is not required.