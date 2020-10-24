Free ‘Little Libraries’ installed in 3 Kingsport parks

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new and free way to inspire kids to read has reached the Model City – Little Libraries were installed at three parks in Kingsport on Saturday.

The idea behind the Little Libraries is the take a book, but also give a book in return. The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission hopes the idea sparks a love of reading in local children.

The Little Libraries are located at parks on Dale Street, Highland Street and Hammond Park.

“We just wanted to make an opportunity for kids and adults to swap books,” said Kingsport Neighborhood Commissioner Jamie Jackson. “Maybe they don’t have time to go all the way down to the public library, maybe they are worried about big crowds, they can just come to their local parks and swap a book in and out.”

Organizers said the arrival of the libraries is perfect timing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the hope that kids not only spend time outside at their local parks but spend time cultivating a new hobby — reading.

“If we can spark a little joy of reading, it really does increase your vocabulary, your imagination, so if we could get a kid to love to ready by just finding a book in a little library that would be incredible,” Jackson said.

This project was the brainchild of the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission and the Inventor Center. It became a reality solely through donations.

The libraries were built and painted by the commissioners and their children.