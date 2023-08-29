BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A health fair is taking place on Thursday and Friday in Bristol that will provide people without health insurance a chance to have blood work, x-rays, women’s services, physicals and more done at no cost.

The health fair is made possible by Healing Hands Health and East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Quillen College of Medicine, and it takes place at Healing Hands’ facility at 245 Midway Medical Park in Bristol, Tennessee.

Along with a variety of medical services and screenings offered for free, a complimentary meal will be given to all attendees. Vaccinations for the flu, COVID-19 and more will be available, as well.

Appointments are required for the health fair, although services are completely free. Healing Hands Health said spots fill up quickly and appointments can be made by calling (423)-652-0260 at extension 3.