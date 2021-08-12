Free health fair begins at Tazewell Community Health Center

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is underway in Tazewell, Virginia to provide services to the community.

According to a release from Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, free services at the Tazewell Community Health Center will include the following: complete history and physical by healthcare providers, oral health exams and dental education, lab work including lipid panel and fasting blood sugars, pap smears, vision and hearing screenings, EKG, and sports and school physicals for children.

The health center is located at 386 Ben Bolt Ave, Tazewell, Virginia.

Anyone using the fasting blood sugar lab work is asked to not eat for 12 hours before lab work to ensure an accurate reading.

Walk-ins at the health fair are welcome, but appointments are suggested. To schedule an appointment, call 276-979-9899 ext. 1603 or (276) 496-4492, ext. 1023.

The health fair is offered through SVCHS and the James H. Quillen College of Medicine of East Tennessee State University.

The event began Wednesday, August 10 and runs through Thursday, August 11.