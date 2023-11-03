GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Miles for Smiles and Ballad Health hosted a free clinic on Friday that provided an array of medical screenings and services, as well as social services to low-income and uninsured members of the community.

According to the hosting organizations, services provided to area residents included dental, vision and audiology care, along with flu shots, mammography, and lung care.

Aside from medical services, staff on site were able to provide referrals for residents to receive social assistance for things like housing, food instability and education.

Executive Director of Miles for Smiles Michelle Campbell told News Channel 11 that the free clinic at the Appalachian Fairgrounds has grown from just dental and vision care to a widespread offering of health services.

“So, it’s a win-win situation,” she said. “What started out as dental and vision, now has become a holistic view on all of our clinics, as you can see today with the different services.”

Naloxone nasal spray was provided to attendees at no cost during the Nov. 3 health clinic at the Appalachian Fairgrounds

Ballad Health said around 80-100 participants were expected to attend the clinic on Friday, and appointment slots were full before the event began.