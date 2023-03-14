BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — To kick off the Food City Dirt Race weekend, Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) is giving race fans free admission to the grandstands during Bush’s Beans Practice Day in exchange for canned food donations.

A release from BMS said all fans will receive free grandstand admission to the Friday, April 7 dirt race practice day, and ask those that can donate non-perishable foods to support Speedway Children’s Charities, Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America – who are all partnering to make the food drive possible.

This free day will feature both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams, who will be hard at work fine-tuning their vehicles for race day, according to the release.

Two Cup Series practices happen at 6:35 p.m. and 8:32 p.m. Two practices take place for the Craftsman Truck Series at 5:35 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.

Race fans can bring any type of canned food to any BMS entrance, where they’ll be collection bins stationed for both Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding America, the release said.

The Food City Dirt Race happens at BMS on April 9 at 7 p.m.