Free flu vaccines being offered at Northeast TN health departments

(WJHL) — With widepsread flu cases being reported in 45 states, the Tennessee Department of Health is wanting to make sure you’re prepared with a vaccine.

Right now, the department is offering free flu shots are departments across the Tri-Cities.

You’re encouraged to call ahead to set up an appointment.

The locations for health departments are below:

Carter County Health Department

403 East G Street

Elizabethton, TN 37643

(423)543-2521

Greene County Health Department

810 West Church Street

Greeneville, TN 37745

(423)798-1749

Hancock County Health Department

178 Willow Street

Sneedville, TN 37869

(423)733-2228

Hawkins County Health Department-Rogersville

201 Park Blvd.

Rogersville, TN 37857

(423)272-7641

Hawkins County Health Department-Church Hill

247 Silver Lake Road

Church Hill, TN 37642

(423)357-5341

Johnson County Health Department

715 West Main Street

Mountain City, TN 37683

(423)727-9731

Unicoi County Health Department

101 Okolona Drive

Erwin, TN 37650

(423)743-9103

Washington County Health Department

219 Princeton Road

Johnson City, TN 37601

(423)975-2200