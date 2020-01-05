Free flu vaccines being offered at Northeast TN health departments

(WJHL) — With widepsread flu cases being reported in 45 states, the Tennessee Department of Health is wanting to make sure you’re prepared with a vaccine.
Right now, the department is offering free flu shots are departments across the Tri-Cities.
You’re encouraged to call ahead to set up an appointment.
The locations for health departments are below:
Carter County Health Department
403 East G Street
Elizabethton, TN 37643
(423)543-2521
Greene County Health Department
810 West Church Street
Greeneville, TN 37745
(423)798-1749
Hancock County Health Department
178 Willow Street
Sneedville, TN 37869
(423)733-2228
Hawkins County Health Department-Rogersville
201 Park Blvd.
Rogersville, TN 37857
(423)272-7641
Hawkins County Health Department-Church Hill
247 Silver Lake Road
Church Hill, TN 37642
(423)357-5341
Johnson County Health Department
715 West Main Street
Mountain City, TN 37683
(423)727-9731
Unicoi County Health Department
101 Okolona Drive
Erwin, TN 37650
(423)743-9103
Washington County Health Department
219 Princeton Road
Johnson City, TN 37601
(423)975-2200