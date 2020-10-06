Free flu shots available at Northeast Region health departments, drive-thru clinics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Free flu shots are now available at health departments in the Northeast Region and will also be offered at drive-thru events at local schools.

The Northeast Region includes health departments in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

The drive-thru clinics will offer free flu vaccinations to students and their family members.

Drive-thru participants will not have to leave their vehicles. Pre-registration is not required.

Below is a list of drive-thru clinics: