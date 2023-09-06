LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Local organizations are partnering with Lincoln Memorial University’s (LMU) College of Dental Medicine to host a free dental clinic in Pennington Gap Friday.

A release from LMU states the university has partnered with Appalachian Miles for Smiles, the Health Wagon and other organizations to bring the clinic to the Leeman Field RV Park and Campground. The campground is located at 335 Fairground Road in Pennington Gap.

The free basic services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m.

According to LMU, services available on Friday include dental screenings, dental x-rays and emergency treatments like extractions that can be done on-site. Services like cleanings, restorative care or other non-emergency needs will need to see a long-term facility.

The clinic will provide services for children and will also offer eye exams, hearing screenings, lung screenings, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

More information can be found online through LMU.