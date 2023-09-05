Caregiver supporting woman with in walking mobility walker. Midsection of nurse is assisting disabled senior female in recovery. They are at home.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A free workshop called “Caring and Coping” is happening this month to offer support to the caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The event is organized by Alzheimer’s Tennessee and aims to provide strategies and support to both family and professional caregivers, according to a release from the organization.

The workshop will feature speaker and geriatric nurse practitioner Melanie Bunn from Raleigh, N.C. She’ll provide an overview of Alzheimer’s and related dementias, communication styles, behavioral intervention strategies, and how to care for yourself as a caregiver.

The release states the workshop will “give attendees a better understanding of the disease and why certain things occur.”

The free workshop will take place at Boones Creek Christian Church on Sept. 19. Registration happens at 9 a.m. and the conference begins at 9:30 a.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided, and the workshop will conclude at 3:30 p.m.

The program is free, but registration is required. Those wishing to register can do so by calling 423-330-4532 or visiting Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s website.

The release said respite care will be provided on-site at no charge for those who need it, and this requires a separate registration.