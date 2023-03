JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local car wash is set to give away free car washes starting Friday, March 10.

According to a release from Tommy’s Express Car Wash, free washes will be given away from Friday, March 10 until Sunday, March 12 at its newest location in Johnson City, marking the fifth in Tennessee.

Tommy’s is located at 1407 Sunset Drive in Johnson City, in front of Food City and next to Valvoline Oil.