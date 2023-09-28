JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health are offering free black lung screenings on Thursday in Johnson City.

The clinic runs until 4:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Hotel and walk-ins are welcome. The mobile unit provides chest x-rays, lung function testing, blood pressure screenings and more.

“Especially in central Appalachia it’s kind of considered a hot spot so we definitely take the mobile unit into areas that we’re still seeing it as an issue and increase participation,” said Laura Reynolds with the Coal Workers Health Surveillance Program.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health encourages coal miners to stop by and participate in the free and confidential screening. The exam takes around 30 minutes.