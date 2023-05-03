KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Public Library is continuing its popular afternoon movies program, free to the public, on Saturday.

A release from the library said this weekend’s film screening is the newest live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, rated PG with a run time of 1 hour 39 minutes. The movie features Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden.

This event is free to the public, and each guest will get a free bag of popcorn while supplies last. The afternoon movie event happens in the first-floor auditorium of the Kingsport Public Library on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m.

More information on the library and its programs and services can be found at KingsportLibrary.org.