ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Elizabethton is holding a fundraising event for the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook event page, the restaurant will be donating 15% of the cost of orders to the local animal shelter. Just make sure to mention to your cashier that you would like to donate a portion of your meal.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. Freddy’s is located at 1512 West Elk Avenue.

The donation applies to dine-in orders only; the offer is not valid in the drive-through or with mobile orders.