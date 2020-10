KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport plans to relocate a section of Jared Drive in order to make room for Eastman Chemical Company.

The project involves realigning the section of Jared Drive between the Riverport Road/Wilcox Drive intersection and the Young Road intersection. The new route would run adjacent to the South Fork Holston River sluice, paralleling the current roadway.