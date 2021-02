ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger will open a third location in the Tri-Cities region, according to a post from KBM Commercial Properties.

The restaurant is set to join Great Clips at Elizabethton’s new shopping center, The Center at West Elk.

KBM Commercial Properties announced that there are two more suites available in the shopping center available for lease.