JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fred Sauceman, news director at WETS-FM, will sign off the news desk for the last time on Friday after a decade of delivering local and regional news at the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) station.

For the last 10 years, Sauceman focused on stories that affect listeners in the area, such as education, the environment, the economy and local and state government, a release from ETSU stated.

Fred Sauceman, courtesy of ETSU

“Fred Sauceman has elevated the news coverage at WETS and has been a steady, consistent and trusted voice in our community,” said WETS-FM Station Director Chad Barrett. “Thankfully, our listeners will continue to hear his familiar voice on the radio, even after he’s concluded his role as news director.”

Sauceman will start a new role in planning a program called “Vital Voices,” which is set to air later in the summer on WETS.

“I have listened to WETS since it first went on the air in 1974, my senior year in high school,” Sauceman said. “When I was a student at ETSU, I used to have the station on while I was studying for my classes. Then, beginning in 1985, I oversaw station operations through my position as head of the University Relations office at ETSU. For nearly 50 years, WETS has entertained, informed and uplifted our region, and being part of the station’s staff has been one of my life’s greatest honors.”

Sauceman began his radio career in Greeneville as a teenager while working as an anchor and field reporter for WKPT-TV in Kingsport. He spent most of his career in higher education at ETSU, where he later retired from his full-time job in 2012 and returned to WETS-FM as news director.

Sauceman, a published author and columnist, also shared his food expertise with News Channel 11 in a segment called “Food with Fred.”