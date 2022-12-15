JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission selected a new mayor Thursday evening at its regularly scheduled meeting.

Following comments from former Mayor Joe Wise and a portion of the meeting dedicated to expressing appreciation for his leadership, a motion was made and seconded to appoint Vice Mayor Dr. Todd Fowler to the position.

After a quick and light-hearted tug of war between commissioners Aaron T. Murphy and Jenny Brock for who got to second the motion, Brock reminded the public of the city’s charter and its requirement for the commission to select a new mayor and vice mayor at the December meeting every two years.

Brock also lauded Fowler’s more than six years on the commission, as well as his work in the community as a physician and mentor to young people.

The motion passed and Fowler was selected. Commissioner Aaron Murphy was selected as the new vice mayor.

“I plan on doing my best,” Fowler said. “I will try and continue the work that this commission and previous commissions have put forward to us and try to make Johnson City an even better place to live.”

Wise was selected as mayor in December 2020.