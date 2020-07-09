Fourth person accused in Carter County baseball bat beating pleads guilty to charges

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The fourth person accused in the 2018 beating of a man with a baseball bat pleaded guilty to charges in Carter County court Wednesday.

Matthew Duane Dye was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and misdemeanor assault.

According to the court clerk’s office, Dye was sentenced to 16 years, 6 months in jail for the attempted murder and especially aggravated kidnapping charges. The 11 month, 29 day sentence for the assault charges will run concurrently.

The other three people charged, Kasey Miller, Ross Kelly and Michael Silcox, all previously pleaded guilty.

Dye was previously declared “not competent to work with his attorney” and unable to assist in his defense. According to the circuit court clerk’s office, Dye will be hospitalized until he is able to assist in his defense.

Investigators say they found a video on Miller’s cell phone after she was arrested on a previous charge that shows her beating a man with a baseball bat and the other three suspects helping her in the attack.