Fourth of July: Where you can and cannot set off fireworks

(WJHL) — As Independence Day approaches, News Channel 11 has compiled firework laws by city and county.

Below is a list of cities, towns and counties that prohibit the use/sale of fireworks:

  • Abingdon
  • Bristol, Tennessee / Virginia
  • Elizabethton
  • Erwin
  • Johnson City
  • Jonesborough
  • Kingsport
  • Greeneville
  • Marion
  • Washington County, Virginia

You CAN shoot fireworks on personal properties within the county limits of the following:

  • Carter County
  • Greene County
  • Hawkins County
  • Johnson County
  • Sullivan County
  • Unicoi County
  • Washington County, Tennessee

These cities and towns allow the use of fireworks from personal properties:

  • Mountain City
  • Rogersville

