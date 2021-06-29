Fourth of July: Where you can and cannot set off fireworks

(WJHL) — As Independence Day approaches, News Channel 11 has compiled firework laws by city and county.

Below is a list of cities, towns and counties that prohibit the use/sale of fireworks:

Abingdon

Bristol, Tennessee / Virginia

Elizabethton

Erwin

Johnson City

Jonesborough

Kingsport

Greeneville

Marion

Washington County, Virginia

You CAN shoot fireworks on personal properties within the county limits of the following:

Carter County

Greene County

Hawkins County

Johnson County

Sullivan County

Unicoi County

Washington County, Tennessee

These cities and towns allow the use of fireworks from personal properties: