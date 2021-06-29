Fourth of July: Where you can and cannot set off fireworks

(WJHL) — As Independence Day approaches, News Channel 11 has compiled firework laws by city and county.
Below is a list of cities, towns and counties that prohibit the use/sale of fireworks:
- Abingdon
- Bristol, Tennessee / Virginia
- Elizabethton
- Erwin
- Johnson City
- Jonesborough
- Kingsport
- Greeneville
- Marion
- Washington County, Virginia
You CAN shoot fireworks on personal properties within the county limits of the following:
- Carter County
- Greene County
- Hawkins County
- Johnson County
- Sullivan County
- Unicoi County
- Washington County, Tennessee
These cities and towns allow the use of fireworks from personal properties:
- Mountain City
- Rogersville