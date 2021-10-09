Fourth annual Hazzard Fest took place in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans of the show ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ gathered in Greene County on Saturday for the fourth annual Hazzard Fest.

This particular Hazzard Fest had one of the biggest turnouts since the festival’s inception. Guests were able to watch live wrestling, hear live music visit vendors and grab a bite to eat.

Cast members from the original series made appearances at the event.

Hazzard Fest Organizer Denise Gross said, “Getting to be able to come up and talk to the cast members, getting their picture made with them, getting to talk to them, getting to enjoy what they love doing because the show itself is almost 43 years old.”

Participants were also able to view a car show which featured several versions of the iconic Dodge Charger from the popular 80’s show.