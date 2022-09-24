BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The fourth annual Bristol Burnout took place on Saturday, September 24.

Competitors hit the track for the fourth annual Bristol Burnout competition. This is the first year it’s been held inside the speedway.

The 160 athletes took on a challenging mix of several different workouts including running and weightlifting. There are four different classes, and winners got to take home some prize money, and it was all done for Speedway Children’s Charities.

“It’s got bigger and bigger every single year. We’re actually about 10-15 thousand dollars over what we raised last year, and so that comes from sponsorships. That comes from athletes purchasing to play, and then we’ve got spectators here today. So we’ve got over a thousand spectators here today,” said Betsy Holleman with Speedway Children’s Charities.