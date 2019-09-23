Four teen girls involved in single-vehicle crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four teenage girls were involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Johnson County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old female was driving west on Cold Springs Rd around 7:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

THP reports the vehicle was negotiating a curve at a high speed when the vehicle went off the roadway and entered the ditch.

The vehicle struck a culvert and overturned.

There were three teenage passengers in the vehicle.

The vehicle came to rest on its top.

The driver was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Charges are currently pending, and the conditions of all involved are currently unknown.

No names of any of the juveniles involved were released.

This is a developing story.