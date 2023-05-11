MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four Republicans who are also on the ballot in a special election to fill former District 3 State Rep. Scotty Campbell’s seat have asked to be nominated for the interim role that will last until an Aug. 3 special election.

The Johnson County Commission will make the interim appointment at its Thursday night meeting. A nominated candidate has to get a majority (at least eight) of county commission votes to get the position.

Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter said former District 3 Rep. Timothy Hill, Sullivan County Commissioner Angie Stanley, Neal Kerney and Stacy Vaughan all have asked him to put their names forward.

Those four and Democrat Lori Love all have filed the appropriate paperwork to run in the special election to replace Campbell, who resigned April 20 after a House committee found he violated the General Assembly’s discrimination and harassment policy.

That does not mean county commissioners will consider all four of them in the voting process, or that they will be the only four. Once the commission reaches that point in its meeting, chairman Freddy Phipps will call for nominations, which can only be made by commissioners and do not require a second.

Citizens attending the meeting can ask commissioners to nominate people other than the four who have expressed interest, but only a commissioner can officially nominate someone.

Once the nomination process is closed, each nominee will have eight minutes to address commissioners, who can follow up those speaking times with questions.

An initial vote will follow the speaking times. If no one among the nominees gets a majority of the 15-member commission’s votes, Potter said the person with the lowest vote total will be taken out of contention and a second vote will occur.

The same process would continue as necessary until one person receives a majority.

The appointee can be officially sworn in as an interim state representative after the chief clerk of the House receives certified minutes from the Johnson County Commission.

The interim representative will serve until after results from the Aug. 3 special election are certified, which must occur by Aug. 21. The Aug. 3 election will feature Love against the winner of a June 22 Republican primary.