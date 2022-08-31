An underground mine opening prior to it being closed. (Photo: Virginia Department of Energy)

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy recently closed four mine portals that were close to homes just outside of Coeburn.

Old mine portals can be dangerous to the public as they often contain hazards, including dangerous gases.

“Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, blocking these portals was a priority,” Abandoned Mine Land Manager Lesa Baker said in a release. “We can’t stress enough the dangers of entering such openings and we want to make sure there is no chance of that in the future.”

An Abandoned Mine Land grant of $38,410 paid for the installation of wet seals on the portals to prevent the underground mine works from filling up with water, which can result in a blowout. A contractor also planted grass and trees to prevent erosion.

A bat-friendly closure was installed at one of the portals after it was discovered to be home to some bats.