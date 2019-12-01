Four men sentenced in illegal hunting case from 2018

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four men have entered plea agreements this month in federal court for illegally baiting a pond in Greene County while hunting last year.

According to records obtained from federal court in Greeneville, John C. Shipley and Dustin Carter have been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation, while George J. Weems will have 18 months unsupervised, and Brent J. Ottinger with also serve 6 months.

The plea agreements state the men knew the pond was baited.

TWRA investigated a scene back in December and reported seeing 30 mallard ducks in the pond, two dead American robins and shotgun shells on the ground.

State law prohibits hunting at a site that has been baited to feed or attract wildlife unless it’s been cleared 10 days before hunting.