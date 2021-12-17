Four catalytic converters stolen from Greeneville U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four catalytic converters were stolen from a U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer in Greeneville, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.

According to the report, the owner of the lot found the converters missing from the trucks at around 12 p.m. Friday.

The report also states that it appears that the converters were removed with a metal saw and all four have a combined value of $2,000.

Catalytic converter theft has become common as thieves can resell the components.

Tennessee lawmakers recently passed a bill that aims to stop thieves from stealing catalytic converters, by ensuring entities that buy car parts such as catalytic converters keep a record of such transactions.