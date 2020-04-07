Four arrested on drug charges in Beech Creek area of Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A month-long investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in Hawkins and Greene counties has led to four arrests.

Authorities say a search warrant was executed Sunday on McLean Hill Drive in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County.

According to the Third Judicial Drug Task Force, investigators located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

A juvenile was also found inside the residence and was released to a family member.

Investigators arrested Hobart Cecil Dotson Jr, 45; Gerald Ray McLean, 62; Angela Faye McLean, 52; and Pamela Kay McLean, 50.

All four have been charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept or sold. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Hawkins County General Sessions Court on May 20.

The investigation involved the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Third Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, and Greeneville Police Department.