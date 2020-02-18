Four arrested for vandalizing Church Hill Middle School

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four people are facing charges after police say they broke into and vandalized Church Hill Middle School.

According to Church Hill police, four males entered the school last Friday night and spray-painted graffiti on the walls and doors. A police report states the graffiti included “profanity, satanic symbols, along with racial slurs and symbols.”

The damage is estimated to be more than $1,000.

Church Hill police arrested Hunter Ethan Rimer, 19; Tyler Ray Phillips, 18; Trevor Mackenzie Golden, 22; and Aiden Cole DuBois, 18. All are from Church Hill.

All four suspects were charged with burglary and vandalism over $1,000.