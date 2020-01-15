Four arrested during Washington County, Va. traffic stop

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say four people were arrested after drugs and weapons were found inside of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Deputies with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says after one of its canines alerted to the vehicle, deputies searched it and found methamphetamine, marijuana, a pistol, multiple switchblade knives, and brass knuckles.

Joshua Hubbard of Bristol, Tennessee was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and providing false identification to law enforcement to avoid arrest. He is being held on a $1,500 bond.

Morgan Perry of Bristol, Tennessee was charged with possession of schedule I or II narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy, and possession of counterfeit coins or money. She was released on her own recognizance.

Desiera Hess of Bristol, Tennessee is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, and possession of a concealed weapon. She was also released on her own recognizance.

Jacob Cosgrove of Bristol, Tennessee was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. He was released on his own recognizance.

Sheriff Blake Andis says his deputies have arrested 13 people on various drug charges in the past five days.