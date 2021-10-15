FoundersForge accepting new Startup Bootcamp applicants

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For entrepreneurs in the area, FoundersForge has an interesting proposition: a free 9-week training program for fledgling business owners and established startups alike.

According to a release from the organization, Startup Bootcamp will allow businesses in their early stages to grow their skills and presence in the area. The experience will offer “education, mentorship, access to potential customers and preparation or future growth.”

Each camp is tailored to the members of the program, the release says, and focuses on setting goals and defining a process for each entrepreneur.

“The FoundersForge Bootcamp is the reason we decided to turn our idea into a living, breathing, project,” explained Katie Houston, co-founder of FytFeed, “FoundersForge supplied us with the tools we needed to validate the concept for FytFeed and move into the Prototyping phase. The community support we received through being a part of the cohort and the connections we’ve build continues to motivate us today.”

Last year’s class contained ten separate members, and many are returning this year to train the next cohort.

To find more information and apply, visit here.