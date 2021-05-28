Founders Park featuring dozens of regional art pieces on lamppost flags

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In addition to the newly added sculptures throughout Founders Park, passersby can now enjoy more artwork hanging from lampposts lining the walkway.

Sixty-four art pieces were selected for display on the printed vinyl banners in the park. Those who submitted artwork for consideration were required to live within a 100-mile radius of Johnson City.

The artists’ ages range from youth, under 14 years old; aspiring artists, 14 to 20 years old; and professional artists, those 21 years and older.

The flags feature many mediums — from paintings and printmaking to pottery, photography and sculpture art — and will remain on display until May 31, 2022.

CLICK HERE to view all the banner designs and artwork information.

