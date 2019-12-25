FOUND: GCSD: Mosheim missing woman from Ukraine found

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt found a Mosheim woman Tuesday night who was reported missing on Monday.

Lyudmyla Yurmanova, 68, went missing from her home on Weems Chapel Road in Mosheim on Monday around 6 p.m.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Department posted on its Facebook page that as part of the search team, Sheriff Holt found Yurmanova in the median of Interstate 81 near mile marker 26.

According to the post, Yurmanova was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman from Ukraine missing in Mosheim, GCSD seek public help to find her

“We wish to thank everyone that shared the post and said prayers for her safe return and for her family,” the post read. “We also wish to thank all of the searchers and the members of the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad who took time from their families to help Ms. Yurmanova and her family.

GCSD reported that Yurmanova did not have a vehicle or phone, nor was she able to speak English.