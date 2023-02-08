DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said foul play is not suspected in the death investigation of David Glenn Bowman, 60, of Grundy, Va.

Fleming initially told News Channel 11 that Bowman’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 by an ATV rider roughly 15 feet off of the Ridgeview section of Spearhead Trails in Dickenson County.

Sheriff Fleming told News Channel 11 that an autopsy revealed signs of hypothermia and that Bowman’s body had possibly been in that area for up to 48 hours.

Fleming said the Virginia State Police and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation due to the discovery being close to the county line.