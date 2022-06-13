JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Schools is seeking community members’ input as it looks to improve aging school buildings.

The county’s school board has hired a construction company to assess the conditions of its schools.

Monday night, community members gathered at a forum to share what renovations they would like to see.

“Tonight they’re most interested in getting that insight from community members that know their schools and just from that really receiving that input to help them finish out the last stages of the study before they present it to the board of education,” Superintendent Jerry Boyd said.

The next public forum is set for Wednesday at Daniel Boone High School starting at 6 p.m.