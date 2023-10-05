KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Fort Henry Mall will make a “special announcement” next week, according to Kingsport city officials.

In a release Thursday, the city said that Hull Property Group, the company that owns the mall, will “make an exciting announcement of significant investment at the Fort Henry Mall” on Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.

“The City of Kingsport and the Kingsport Economic Development Board have worked closely with Hull Property Group and appreciate their continued dedication to the redevelopment and enhancement of the consumer experience at Fort Henry Mall,” the city said.

The city said in March that Hull Property Group had invested more than $5 million into the mall since it purchased the property in 2016 and that there were five active projects in the works for the property.

Property records show the former JCPenney section of the mall was sold to AJM LLC for $2.6 million in June. AJM’s address is the same as Rural King’s corporate headquarters in Mattoon, Illinois.

Rural King is a farm and home supply store with more than 100 stores across several states. The closest one to Kingsport is in Bristol, Virginia. There are also locations in Morristown and Norton.

Over the summer, News Channel 11 contacted Hull Property Group about Rural King potentially opening at the mall but did not receive a response. A Rural King representative said they were unable to provide details about new store openings.

The JCPenney store at the mall closed in 2020.

It is unclear if next Tuesday’s announcement will pertain to Rural King or something else. The announcement will be made at the mall and attendees are asked to enter through the NGC Cinema entrance.